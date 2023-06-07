US Urges Russia to Reconnect Sensors That Report ZNPP Data to Regulators - Deputy UN Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United States is urging Russia to reconnect sensors that report the data from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) to the Ukrainian civilian regulators and let the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitor radioactivity near the plant, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood said on Tuesday.

"We call on Russia to reconnect the sensors that automatically report data to Ukraine civilian regulators and to allow the IAEA to ensure that the international community has reliable information on any radioactivity around the plant," Wood said during a UN Security Council meeting.