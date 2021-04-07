UrduPoint.com
US Urges Russia To Take All Actions To Ensure Navalny's Safety, Health - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:39 PM

The United States is calling on the Russian authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States is calling on the Russian authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

" We are disturbed by reports that Mr. Navalny's health is worsening, that he is on a hunger strike to demand access to outside medical care," Psaki said. "We urge Russian authorities to take all necessary actions to ensure his safety and health. So long as he is in prison, the Russian government is responsible for his health and well-being."

More Stories From World

