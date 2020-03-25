UrduPoint.com
US Urges Saudis To 'reassure' Oil And Financial Markets

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:59 PM

The United States said Wednesday it has urged Saudi Arabia to "reassure" oil and financial markets as the world grapples with a coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed major economies

The appeal was made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone conversation Tuesday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said.

Oil prices have plunged as economies grind to a halt due to the pandemic. But the decline has also been fueled by a price war between the Saudis and Russia.

President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, has welcomed lower gasoline prices for US consumers but the United States is also worried about its shale oil producers.

"The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty," the department said in a statement.

"We agreed all countries need to work together to contain the pandemic and stabilize energy markets," Pompeo himself tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia is hosting a virtual summit of G20 leaders on the health crisis sweeping the world because of the coronavirus.

