US Urges Serbia To 'address Concerns' On Election Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The United States on Tuesday urged Serbia to address election concerns in the country after the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reported irregularities in the weekend vote that saw triumph by the ruling party.

"Claims of irregularities reported both by OSCE and other election observation teams should be investigated, and violence directed at election authorities, journalists, accredited observers -- of which we have seen reports -- is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We will urge Serbia to work with the OSCE to address these concerns," he said.

The United States a day earlier had been more cautious in commenting on the conduct of the election, noting that the OSCE findings were preliminary and that it was still reviewing them.

Miller stopped short of weighing in on how the parliamentary and local elections would affect relations with President Aleksandar Vucic, who was not on the ballot but whose right-wing party was shown with a commanding victory.

He also said that the United States would "continue to urge" Serbia "to de-escalate tensions" with Kosovo after a flare-up this year.

Germany has called the election reported irregularities "unacceptable" for a country hoping to join the European Union, while the bloc on Tuesday said Serbia's "electoral process requires tangible improvement and further reform."

