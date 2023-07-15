Open Menu

US Urges Sierra Leone To Investigate Election Process - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Urges Sierra Leone to Investigate Election Process - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The United States urged the government of Sierra Leone to create an independent mechanism to investigate the election process in the country, the Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"We call on the government to institute an independent, outside investigation of the elections process and integrate observer recommendations to improve the electoral modalities for future elections," Miller said in a statement.

Sierra Leone held both parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24. The election commission announced several days after incumbent President Julius Maada Bio as the winner in the presidential election. However, his key rival from the opposition, ex-Foreign Minister Samura Kamara, has challenged the result.

The US expressed concerns about irregularities in the election results announced by Sierra Leone's authorities, according to Miller's statement.

"We are also disturbed by the reports of intimidation - including death threats - against domestic and international observers, civil society organizations, and Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) personnel.  We call on all actors to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes," the statement said.

The US also called on all parties to strengthen democratic institutions to better protect the rights and reflect the aspirations of the people of Sierra Leone, it added.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society United States Sierra Leone June All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAEâ€™s hosting a ma ..

44 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

44 minutes ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

44 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

1 hour ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

1 hour ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

1 hour ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

1 hour ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

1 hour ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

1 hour ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

2 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

2 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World