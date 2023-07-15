US Urges Sierra Leone to Investigate Election Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The United States urged the government of Sierra Leone to create an independent mechanism to investigate the election process in the country, the Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

"We call on the government to institute an independent, outside investigation of the elections process and integrate observer recommendations to improve the electoral modalities for future elections," Miller said in a statement.

Sierra Leone held both parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24. The election commission announced several days after incumbent President Julius Maada Bio as the winner in the presidential election. However, his key rival from the opposition, ex-Foreign Minister Samura Kamara, has challenged the result.

The US expressed concerns about irregularities in the election results announced by Sierra Leone's authorities, according to Miller's statement.

"We are also disturbed by the reports of intimidation - including death threats - against domestic and international observers, civil society organizations, and Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) personnel. We call on all actors to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes," the statement said.

The US also called on all parties to strengthen democratic institutions to better protect the rights and reflect the aspirations of the people of Sierra Leone, it added.