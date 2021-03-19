US Urges Somalia to Immediately Conduct Parliamentary, Presidential Elections - Blinken

The United States is urging Somalia's leaders to promptly hold presidential and parliamentary elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday

"We urge Somalia's leaders to safeguard the country's future and find agreement to immediately conduct parliamentary and presidential elections," Blinken said.

Blinken pointed out that the United States is concerned by the electoral impasse as it undermines achieved progress, delays reforms as well as hinders the fight against terrorism.

"We call on Somalia's Federal and member state leaders to set aside narrow political objectives, uphold their responsibilities to the people of Somalia, and agree to immediately hold transparent and inclusive elections," he said. "The United States supports the right of Somali citizens to protest peacefully and firmly opposes the use of violence by any party.

Somalia has been divided since 1991 and the federal government is not in control of large parts of the country that are dominated by militant groups and separatist movements.

The legislative and presidential elections in Somalia were initially scheduled to be held last year but were put off several times due to the coronavirus pandemic and clashes with Islamic militants from the al-Shabab terror group, which is linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

The talks between the central government and all five federal states to organize the presidential election to replace incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed have been stalled since the country passed the February 8 agreed-on election deadline.