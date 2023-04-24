UrduPoint.com

US Urges South Korea To Monitor China Supply Chains For Forced Labor Violations - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) US customs officials on Monday urged South Korea to comply with the US ban on sales of goods produced in China's Xinjiang region to the United States, South Korean media said.

AnnMarie Highsmith, the executive assistant commissioner at the US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, told a US-Korean trade and customs seminar on Monday that South Korean companies should monitor their supply chains to prevent partially or wholly Uyghur-made wares from slipping into the US, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Highsmith said reportedly that the US was making efforts to block such products using artificial intelligence technology.

US President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in December 2021 in response to allegations that China set up forced labor camps in the northwestern province to exploit the minority Uyghur population. China has denied this.

