UrduPoint.com

US Urges Stakeholders Around World Not To Enact Internet Blackouts On Russia - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:31 PM

US Urges Stakeholders Around World Not to Enact Internet Blackouts on Russia - State Dept.

The United States has called on stakeholders worldwide not to enact internet blackouts on Russia to ensure the flow of information, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States has called on stakeholders worldwide not to enact internet blackouts on Russia to ensure the flow of information, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It is our goal to do everything we can responsibly to see to it that the information environment in Russia is not further constrained. That's precisely why we have urged stakeholders around the world not to enact so called Internet blackouts on Russia to keep information flowing to Russia, to keep the Internet free and open and interoperable within Russia itself," Price said.

Related Topics

Internet World Russia Price United States

Recent Stories

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

PANAH to host Int'l conference on heart diseases

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review steps taken to deal with monsoon rains

9 minutes ago
 US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bior ..

US, Ukraine Submitted No Information on Joint Bioresearch to UN - Russian Defens ..

10 minutes ago
 Four-day training workshop on ICU management concl ..

Four-day training workshop on ICU management concluded

11 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

11 minutes ago
 Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.