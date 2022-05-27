US Urges Stakeholders Around World Not to Enact Internet Blackouts on Russia - State Dept.

The United States has called on stakeholders worldwide not to enact internet blackouts on Russia to ensure the flow of information, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing on Wednesday

"It is our goal to do everything we can responsibly to see to it that the information environment in Russia is not further constrained. That's precisely why we have urged stakeholders around the world not to enact so called Internet blackouts on Russia to keep information flowing to Russia, to keep the Internet free and open and interoperable within Russia itself," Price said.