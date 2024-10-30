US urges Sudan paramilitaries to halt deadly assault 'immediately'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The United States on Tuesday condemned Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for an assault in al-Jazira state said to have killed more than 120 people and urged an immediate halt.

"The United States condemns these attacks in the strongest terms and calls on the RSF to halt violence against civilians immediately," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller renewed a call for the RSF and Sudanese army to end their brutal civil war and said Washington will "continue to impose costs," following sanctions on a paramilitary leader.

"These heinous attacks are, sadly, only the latest in a war that has gone on for far too long," Miller said.

Sudan's health minister said Monday that at least 124 people died when the RSF attacked al-Sariha in al-Jazira state.