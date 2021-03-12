UrduPoint.com
US Urges Swift Formation Of Government In Lebanon - State Dept.

Fri 12th March 2021

US Urges Swift Formation of Government in Lebanon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States urges Lebanese political leaders to immediately form a government to ease the economic crisis in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Lebanon's leaders must no longer delay the formation of a fully empowered government capable of meeting the country's urgent needs and implementing critical reforms," Price said in a press briefing.

Price said the Lebanese economy is in crisis because of decades of corruption, adding that Lebanese political leaders need to work for the common interest of the Lebanese people.

Protests involving road blockades continue across Lebanon for a week amid dismay over the protracted economic crisis. The current wave of unrest broke out after the Lebanese pound depreciated by another 15-17 percent over the past several days.

Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday that the country was close to a point of no return unless a new government was formed to start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

