WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States urges the Taliban movement and the Afghan government to immediately release captured prisoners as agreed to in the peace process in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Coronavirus makes prisoner releases urgent; time is of the essence," Khalilzad said via Twitter. "We are committed to do our part."