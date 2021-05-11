UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Taliban To Extend Ceasefire In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Urges Taliban to Extend Ceasefire in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States urges the Taliban to extend its short-term ceasefire currently in place in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We urge the Taliban to extend the ceasefire and order a significant reduction in violence," Price said in a press briefing.

The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire earlier in the day, but reserved the right to fire back for self-defense.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Fire Price United States

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Reenforce Rules Denying Government Assist ..

1 minute ago

Motorway Police reunions 13-year old girl with her ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.