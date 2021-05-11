US Urges Taliban to Extend Ceasefire in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States urges the Taliban to extend its short-term ceasefire currently in place in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We urge the Taliban to extend the ceasefire and order a significant reduction in violence," Price said in a press briefing.

The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire earlier in the day, but reserved the right to fire back for self-defense.