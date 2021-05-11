UrduPoint.com
US Urges Taliban To Extend Ceasefire In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Urges Taliban to Extend Ceasefire in Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States urges the Taliban to extend its short-term ceasefire currently in place in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We urge the Taliban to extend the ceasefire and order a significant reduction in violence," Price said in a press briefing.

The Taliban declared a three-day Eid ceasefire earlier in the day, but reserved the right to fire back for self-defense.

The United States welcomes the three-day ceasefire, Price said.

Moreover, Price said the Saturday bombing, which killed 63 people and wounded more than 150 others at an Afghan girls school has indications that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) may be responsible for the attack.

Despite the ongoing peace talks, the Afghan government and the Taliban continue fighting each other on the ground. The confrontation unfolds on the backdrop of the withdrawal of US-led foreign troops, which is expected to complete on September 11.

