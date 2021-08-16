US Urges Taliban to Give Afghans, Others Opportunity to Leave Country Safely - Envoy to UN

The United States is urging the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) to give Afghans and others present in Afghanistan an opportunity to leave the country safely, US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United States is urging the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) to give Afghans and others present in Afghanistan an opportunity to leave the country safely, US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"All Afghan nationals and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so safely," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.