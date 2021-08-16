UrduPoint.com

US Urges Taliban To Give Afghans, Others Opportunity To Leave Country Safely - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

The United States is urging the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) to give Afghans and others present in Afghanistan an opportunity to leave the country safely, US Envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

"All Afghan nationals and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so safely," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

