US Urges Taliban To Protect Civilians, Cooperate On Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:12 PM

US Urges Taliban to Protect Civilians, Cooperate on Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

The Biden administration has called on the advancing Taliban movement in Afghanistan to cooperate with the United States on providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The Biden administration has called on the advancing Taliban movement in Afghanistan to cooperate with the United States on providing humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States urges the Taliban to uphold the commitment in the Joint Declaration to protect Afghanistan's infrastructure, protect civilians, and cooperate on humanitarian assistance," Price said in a statement.

The US government welcomed the latest talks held in Doha on Saturday and Sunday between senior leaders of the US-backed Kabul government and the Taliban and the commitment the two sides declared to accelerate negotiations towards an inclusive political settlement, Price said.

"We remain committed to working alongside the international community and Afghanistan's neighbors in advancing the Afghanistan peace process and supporting the people of Afghanistan in achieving the just and lasting peace they deserve," he said.

The United States commended the leadership of Qatar in bringing the parties together as well as the United Nations for the essential role it was playing, Price added.

