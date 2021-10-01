UrduPoint.com

US Urges Transparent Probe Into Killing Of Rohingya Leader Mohib Ullah - State Dept.

Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Urges Transparent Probe Into Killing of Rohingya Leader Mohib Ullah - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States is calling for a full and transparent investigation into the killing of the informal leader of nearly a million Rohingya living in Bangladesh who was shot dead in the country's largest refugee camp, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the murder of Rohingya Muslim advocate and community leader Mohib Ullah in Bangladesh on September 29," Blinken said in a statement on Thursday. "We urge a full and transparent investigation into his death with the goal of holding the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable. We will honor his work by continuing to advocate for Rohingya and lift up the voices of members of the community in decisions about their future."

Ullah, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was assaulted by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday after having received multiple death threats in recent years.

Blinken said Ullah was a brave and fierce advocate for the human rights of Rohingya Muslims around the world.

"He traveled to the Human Rights Council in Geneva and to the United States to speak at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in 2019. During his trip, he shared his experiences with the President and Vice President and spoke together with other survivors of religiously motivated persecution," Blinken added.

Human Rights Watch said the Ullah documented alleged crimes committed by the Myanmar military against the minority Muslim population, many of whom fled to neighboring Bangladesh since the start of the security forces' crackdown in 2017. It urged Bangladesh to promptly investigate Ullah's murder.

