US Urges Tunisia to Avoid Actions That Stifle Democracy, Lead to Violence - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The United States is calling on all parties in Tunisia to avoid actions that might stifle democracy in the country and result in violence after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze the activities of parliament, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States is closely monitoring developments in Tunisia," Price said in a statement. "We have been clear in urging all parties to avoid taking any actions that could stifle democratic discourse or lead to violence."

The United States is particularly troubled by reports of media offices being shut down and urges that freedom of expression is respected, Price added.