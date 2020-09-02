UrduPoint.com
US Urges Turkey, Greece To Deescalate Tensions In East Mediterranean - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:53 PM

The United States is urging Turkey, Greece and other stakeholders to deescalate diplomatically tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The United States is urging Turkey, Greece and other stakeholders to deescalate diplomatically tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are urging everyone to stand down to reduce tensions and begin to have diplomatic discussions about the conflicts that exist there in the Eastern Mediterranean - the security conflicts, the energy resource conflicts, the maritime conflicts," Pompeo said during a briefing.

The appeal comes a day after the US partially lifted a Cyprus arms embargo which was in place for 33 years to reduce tensions in the island. Cyprus has been de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus, allied with Greece, and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since the 1970s, when Turkey sent troops in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military.

Pompeo said that US President Donald Trump has spoken recently to the leadership of both Greece and Turkey.

"They need to sit down and have conversations about this and resolve this diplomatically. It's not useful to increase military tension in the region. Only negative things can flow from that," he said.

Latest tensions in the region stem from recent discoveries of natural gas in areas with overlapping territorial claims. The most recent dispute surfaced after Turkey began exploratory drillings in waters claimed by Greece. Greece responded by mobilizing its armed forces to high alert and vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means necessary.

