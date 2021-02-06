US Urges Turkey Not to Retain Russian S-400 Air Defense System - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States is urging Turkey to dispose of the Russian S-400 air defense system, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system," Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

The spokesperson reiterated the United States' position that the S-400 is incompatible with the US F-35 fifth generation fighter jet program as well as other NATO weapon systems.

"Turkey is a long-standing and valued NATO ally, but their decision to purchase S-400 is inconsistent with Turkey's commitments as a US and NATO ally," Kirby added.

In July 2019, the US government announced that it was suspending Turkey's participation in the F-35 program over its purchase of the S-400 system. In December 2020, the United States also imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).