UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Turkey Not To Retain Russian S-400 Air Defense System - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Urges Turkey Not to Retain Russian S-400 Air Defense System - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States is urging Turkey to dispose of the Russian S-400 air defense system, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system," Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

The spokesperson reiterated the United States' position that the S-400 is incompatible with the US F-35 fifth generation fighter jet program as well as other NATO weapon systems.

"Turkey is a long-standing and valued NATO ally, but their decision to purchase S-400 is inconsistent with Turkey's commitments as a US and NATO ally," Kirby added.

In July 2019, the US government announced that it was suspending Turkey's participation in the F-35 program over its purchase of the S-400 system. In December 2020, the United States also imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey United States July December 2019 2020 Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

2 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

2 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

2 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

2 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

2 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.