Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

US Urges Turkey to End 'Calculated Provocation' in Eastern Mediterranean - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The United States is calling on Turkey to stop what it regards as a "calculated provocation" in the Eastern Mediterranean and launch negotiations with Greece, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean," Ortagus said. "We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece. Unilateral actions cannot build trust and will not produce enduring solutions."

On Monday, the Turkish ship Oruc Reis departed Turkey for another 10-day seismic exploration mission in hotly disputed waters that Greece considers to be part of its continental shelf.

More Stories From World

