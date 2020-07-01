UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges Turkey To Maintain Hagia Sophia As Museum - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:44 PM

US Urges Turkey to Maintain Hagia Sophia as Museum - Pompeo

The United States is calling on Turkey to keep the Hagia Sophia as a museum accessible to everyone, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The United States is calling on Turkey to keep the Hagia Sophia as a museum accessible to everyone, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Government of Turkey has administered the Hagia Sophia as a museum - officially recognized by UNESCO as part of the Historic Areas of Istanbul World Heritage Site - in an outstanding manner for nearly a century," Pompeo said. "We urge the Government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all."

Pompeo pointed out that the unique Hagia Sophia is a testament to both religious expression and to artistic genius.

"Moreover, the site's status as a museum has allowed people from all over the world to access and reflect upon this magnificent achievement," Pompeo said. "The United States views a change in the status of the Hagia Sophia as diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building and its unsurpassed ability - so rare in the modern world - to serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures.

"

Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Hagia Sophia (formerly, the Church of the Holy Wisdom), which used to be an Orthodox Christian cathedral before becoming a mosque and then a museum, could become a mosque again with free admission.

Earlier in June, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy commenting on the controversial plans of the Turkish ruling party to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque, said that the world-famous museum is "the property of the Republic of Turkey and all means of authority are a matter of Turkey's internal affairs."

The Church of the Holy Wisdom was completed in 537 AD during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian the Great and remained the main cathedral of the Orthodox Church until the conquest of Constantinople by the crusaders in 1204, after which the building was turned into a Catholic cathedral. In 1261, the Byzantine Empire recaptured the city and the Church of the Holy Wisdom once again became the main Orthodox cathedral.

The Ottoman troops led by Sultan Mehmet II captured Constantinople on May 29, 1453, and after that, the cathedral became a mosque. In 1934, then Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk issued a decree, which turned Hagia Sophia into a museum.

Related Topics

Century World Turkey Hami Istanbul United States SITE Tayyip Erdogan May June Mosque Church Christian All From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

11 minutes ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.