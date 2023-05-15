UrduPoint.com

US Urges Ukraine Government, Religious Leaders To Practice Tolerance - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:07 PM

US Urges Ukraine Government, Religious Leaders to Practice Tolerance - Report

The United States urges Ukraine's government and religious leaders in the country to practice tolerance and mutual understanding, the US State Department said on Monday in its annual report on religious freedom in the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The United States urges Ukraine's government and religious leaders in the country to practice tolerance and mutual understanding, the US State Department said on Monday in its annual report on religious freedom in the world.

"(US) Embassy officials continued to urge the government and religious leaders to practice tolerance, restraint, and mutual understanding to ensure respect for all individuals' religious freedom and preferences. Embassy officials also continued to encourage religious groups to resolve property disputes peacefully and through dialogue with government officials," the report said.

The report accused Russia of "widespread religious freedom abuses" in Ukraine. It also said that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) continue to label the Orthodox Church in Ukraine (OCU) a "schismatic group."

"UOC leaders continued to accuse the OCU of seizing churches belonging to the UOC; the OCU responded that parishioners, rather than the OCU, had initiated the transfers of affiliation within the provisions of the law," the report said, adding that the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gave it autocephaly (independence) in 2019.

A senior State Department official confirmed that Washington is cooperating with the Ecumenical Patriarch on the issue of Ukraine.

"We have been in communication with the Ecumenical Patriarch, and we continue to work closely with him and the church to combat malign influence efforts that the Russians are engaging in Ukraine," he told reporters in a press briefing.

In late 2018, then-Ukrainian President Poroshenko and Patriarch Bartholomew initiated the creation of the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The new church was granted autocephaly, the status of an autonomous Christian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, which like many other churches, considers the new formation to be non-canonical, severed relations with the Constantinople Patriarchate and other spiritual leaders who recognized the split.

In recent months, Ukrainian authorities have increased pressure on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate. On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on restrictive measures against representatives of religious organizations allegedly connected with Russia. On January 1, the clergy of the UOC was denied access to the Assumption Cathedral of its headquarters, the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, while the OCU received permission from the authorities to hold a Christmas service in the cathedral on January 7.�

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Washington Split Independence United States January December 2018 2019 Church Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phone ..

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

7 minutes ago
 Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at Schoo ..

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at School in Northern Serbia - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State ..

Prospects For Political Process Towards Two-State Solution Continue To Diminish ..

37 seconds ago
 Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilit ..

Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilities in KP educational institut ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital ..

7 minutes ago
 RCCI calls for joint efforts to end political and ..

RCCI calls for joint efforts to end political and economic crisis

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.