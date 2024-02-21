Open Menu

US Urges UN Court Not To Order Israel Out Of Palestinian Lands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM

US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands

The United States told the UN's top court on Wednesday that Israel should not be legally forced to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territory without security guarantees

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The United States told the UN's top court on Wednesday that Israel should not be legally forced to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territory without security guarantees.

The International Court of Justice is holding a week of hearings after a request from the United Nations, with an unprecedented 52 countries giving their views on Israel's occupation.

Most speakers have demanded that Israel end its occupation, which came after a six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967, but Washington came to its ally's defence at the court.

"The court should not find that Israel is legally obligated to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from occupied territory," said Richard Visek, legal advisor at the US State Department.

"Any movement towards Israel withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel's very real security needs," he argued.

"We were all reminded of those security needs on October 7," he said, referring to the Palestinian group attacks that sparked the current conflict.

