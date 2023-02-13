US Urges UN Security Council to Open 2 More Border Checkpoints to Deliver Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Monday urged members of the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution to open two additional border crossings on the Syrian border for delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 34,000 people, destroying thousands of homes.

"We have heard the calls from UN leadership that the Security Council needs to authorize two additional crossings to help deliver lifesaving aid to people in the northwest of Syria. People in the affected areas are counting on us ... we must vote immediately on a resolution to heed the UN's call for authorization of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to war-torn Syria from neighboring states has been in effect since 2014. Within its framework, UN humanitarian agencies and their partners were initially entitled to use four border checkpoints. Later, the number of these points was reduced to one - via Turkey - after objections from the Syrian government that aid was flowing without its approval to the regions it does not control. Russia and China supported Syria's statement that aid should be delivered to the regions from state-controlled territories.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups.