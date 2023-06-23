US Urges UNSC Members to Press Russia to Remain in Black Sea Grain Deal - Envoy to UN

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged on Friday all UN Security Council members to pressure Russia into remaining in the Black Sea Grain Initiative

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged on Friday all UN Security Council members to pressure Russia into remaining in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"It is deeply troubling that Russia is once again the only country threatening to withdraw from the initiative.

As the new grain harvest begins in Ukraine and Russia, this arrangement becomes even more important. Colleagues, we must urge Russia to stay in the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Thomas-Greenfield said during a UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believes July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.