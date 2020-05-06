UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Urges WHO To Invite Taiwan As Observer At World Health Assembly Meeting - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

US Urges WHO to Invite Taiwan as Observer at World Health Assembly Meeting - Pompeo

The United States is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month's meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States is urging the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus to invite Taiwan to this month's meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA) as an observer, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today, I want to call upon all nations, including those in Europe, to support Taiwan's participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and in other relevant United Nations venues," Pompeo said. "I also call upon WHO Director-General Tedros to invite Taiwan to observe this month's WHA as he has the power to do and as his predecessors have done on multiple occasions."

