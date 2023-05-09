US Urges World Health Organization to Allow Taiwan to Observe Annual Meeting - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The United States urges the World Health Organization (WHO) to allow Taiwan to participate in its decision-making body's annual meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

The WHO's World Health Assembly (WHA) will hold its annual meeting May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss global public health priorities.

"We strongly encourage the WHO to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at this year's WHA meeting so it may lend its expertise to the discussions," Blinken said in a statement.

Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify WHO's commitment to an inclusive approach to international health cooperation, the statement said.

Taiwan is a "highly capable, engaged and responsible" member of the global health community and has been invited to participate as an observer in previous WHA meetings, the statement also said.

The United States will continue to advocate for Taiwan's return to an observer at the WHA, as well as its participation throughout the United Nations system, the statement added.

The United States support for Taiwan's participation in appropriate international fora is consistent with its One China policy and other US-China-Taiwan relational standards, according to the statement.