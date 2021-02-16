The United States is calling on the Houthis to cease all military operations in Yemen, including their advance on Marib, the US State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The United States is calling on the Houthis to cease all military operations in Yemen, including their advance on Marib, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations," the statement said.

"The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen."