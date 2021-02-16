(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The United States is calling on the Houthis to cease all military operations in Yemen, including their advance in the Marib governorate, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"The United States urges the Houthis to halt their advance on Marib and cease all military operations and turn to negotiations," the statement said. "The Houthis' assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen."

About one million refugees had to leave their homes and find shelter in other areas, mostly in Marib, which is controlled by the legitimate government of Yemen, the statement said. Assaulting this region will only increase the number of internally displaced persons and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, it added.

The United States is urging US urged Houthis to end the conflict especially given the fact that there is no military solution to the conflict in Yemen.

"If the Houthis are serious about a negotiated political solution, they must cease all military advances and refrain from other destabilizing and potentially lethal actions, including cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.