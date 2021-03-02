UrduPoint.com
US Urging Saudi Arabia To Disband Rapid Intervention Force - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Urging Saudi Arabia to Disband Rapid Intervention Force - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is urging Saudi Arabia to disband its Rapid Intervention Force, the hit squad that allegedly assassinated columnist Jamal Khashoggi, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We are aware of a network known as the Rapid Intervention Force, a unit of the Saudi Royal Guard that has engaged in counter-dissident operations, including the operation that resulted in the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Price said in a press briefing. "We have urged Saudi Arabia to disband this group and then adopt institutional systemic reforms and controls to ensure that anti-dissident activities and operations cease."

