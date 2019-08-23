UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Use Of MK-41 In Recent Test Justifies Russia's Concerns Over INF Treaty - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:41 PM

US Use of MK-41 in Recent Test Justifies Russia's Concerns Over INF Treaty - Putin

The United States using an MK41 launcher in the recent test justified the concerns Russia brought to the United States while the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was still in effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the security council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The United States using an MK41 launcher in the recent test justified the concerns Russia brought to the United States while the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was still in effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the security council.

"These weapons are banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Besides, the use of the MK41 universal launching system during the test fully confirms that the concerns that Russia brought to the United States while the treaty was in effect were justified," the president said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

IFJ Urges Ankara to Free Reporters Detained While ..

4 minutes ago

Republican Senator Says Proposed Greenland Sale to ..

4 minutes ago

ATC to resume Imran Farooq murder case hearing on ..

11 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan Programme, a multi-dimensional initia ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Defense, Foreign Ministries With Analy ..

11 minutes ago

Ireland May Block EU-Mercosur Trade Deal in Case o ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.