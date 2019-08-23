(@imziishan)

The United States using an MK41 launcher in the recent test justified the concerns Russia brought to the United States while the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was still in effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the security council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The United States using an MK41 launcher in the recent test justified the concerns Russia brought to the United States while the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was still in effect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the security council.

"These weapons are banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Besides, the use of the MK41 universal launching system during the test fully confirms that the concerns that Russia brought to the United States while the treaty was in effect were justified," the president said.