US Used AIM-9X Missile To Shoot Down Unidentified Object Over Alaska - Pentagon
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States deployed an F-22 fighter jet and used an AIM-9X missile to shoot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.
"The aircraft that took down the object was an F-22 flying out of joint base Elmendorf in Alaska, and employed AIM- 9X to take down the object," Ryder said told a briefing.
Ryder added the decision to down the high-altitude object detected in the afternoon took in consideration a "reasonable" threat to civilian air traffic.