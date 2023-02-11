UrduPoint.com

US Used AIM-9X Missile To Shoot Down Unidentified Object Over Alaska - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

US Used AIM-9X Missile to Shoot Down Unidentified Object Over Alaska - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States deployed an F-22 fighter jet and used an AIM-9X missile to shoot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"The aircraft that took down the object was an F-22 flying out of joint base Elmendorf in Alaska, and employed AIM- 9X to take down the object," Ryder said told a briefing.

Ryder added the decision to down the high-altitude object detected in the afternoon took in consideration a "reasonable" threat to civilian air traffic.

Pentagon

More Stories From World

