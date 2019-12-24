UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Used Bolivia's Post-Election Unrest To Oust Morales - Venezuelan Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

US Used Bolivia's Post-Election Unrest to Oust Morales - Venezuelan Diplomat

Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the unrest that erupted in Bolivia after the country's presidential election was an ideal moment for the United States to successfully overthrow then-President Evo Morales

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the unrest that erupted in Bolivia after the country's presidential election was an ideal moment for the United States to successfully overthrow then-President Evo Morales.

"An election took place in Bolivia where we know that President Evo [Morales] has won [the election] and won with a significant margin. But the thing is that the Americans always and for everything have their own strategy to hamper the further development of ... left-wing governments ... As for Bolivia, it was an ideal moment for Americans to pull the power out of the hands of Evo Morales. And they did it," the ambassador said.

The turmoil in Bolivia erupted in the aftermath of the October 20 election, which saw Morales win his fourth term in office. The opposition claimed there were irregularities in the vote-counting process and began protesting. Morales was forced to resign under the pressure from the military, which sided with the protesters, and fled Bolivia. The demonstrations continued, however, as opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president.

The country is currently set to hold a fresh presidential election in March.

The diplomat suggested that the United States was also behind what he called a coup to overthrow former President Dilma Rousseff of Brazil. Rousseff was president for more than five years before she was impeached and removed from office on charges of manipulating the country's budget in 2016.

"In Nicaragua this year, they tried to organize a coup d'etat, or a military coup, against [President Daniel] Ortega. They wanted to use the same strategy they used against Venezuela and they failed, too," the diplomat said.

Nicaragua has been a scene of protests against social security reforms, initiated by Ortega, since 2018.

Apart from Venezuela, other countries have also voiced concerns that the United States has been initiating unrest across Latin America to overthrow governments that were not allied to it. Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate has said that Washington intended to seize complete control over Latin America, adding that the US spent $1.5 billion a year to increase its influence in the region.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Budget Same Brazil Bolivia United States Venezuela March October 2016 2018 From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

King Salman receives Pakistan&#039;s National Asse ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Deal With North Korea's Christmas ..

51 seconds ago

Meeting of Committee constituted by Supreme court ..

56 seconds ago

Syrian Foreign Minister Says Constitutional Commit ..

6 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in most plain areas 24 ..

6 minutes ago

Stokes, Woakes add to England uncertainties agains ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.