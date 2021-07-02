US Used Lying Witness in Assange Case 'Out of Sheer Desperation' - Ecuadorian Ex-Consul

The fact that the United States used as a key witness a criminal hacker who fabricated accusations in the Assange extradition case, signifies that prosecutors were nothing but desperate, Fidel Narvaez, a former Ecuadorian consul and the WikiLeaks founder's main liaison during his refuge in London, told Sputnik

Sigurdur "Siggi" Thordarson, previously charged with multiple crimes for sexual abuse of minors and financial fraud, is a major witness in the US extradition case. However, he said in an interview published last week in the Icelandic newspaper Stundin that he fabricated the claims he made for the indictment. For example, he lied about being a prominent WikiLeaks representative instructed by Assange to carry out hacking attacks when he was only tangentially involved with the organization. Thordarson also said that he had lied in the indictment in exchange for money and immunity from prosecution.

"Julian Assange's defense had already destroyed the credibility of the Americans' 'star witness': a criminal tried in Iceland for fraud, pedophilia, and other crimes, turned into an FBI informant... He made it up [Assange's accusations] to get money from the FBI, that admission discredits the accusations of the US prosecutors who, apparently, included that witness out of sheer desperation," Narvaez said.

The former consul drew attention to the fact that the trial against Assange did not meet the legal criteria for conducting a case, referring to videos filmed without proper authorization wherein Thordarson is seen chatting with Assange inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, as well as other incidents of espionage.

"Spying on Julian's lawyers and legal strategy invalidates any judicial process against him and it is surprising that the British judge has not annulled the entire process," Narvaez said.

The US has long sought the extradition of the whistleblower, who was accused of espionage and computer fraud after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified US military records and diplomatic cables. Assange has been held in a top security prison in Belmarsh since 2019, pending an appeal in an extradition case initiated by the United States.

Last year, Assange claimed in a British court that he was being treated unfairly in his US extradition case because he was being denied sufficient contact with his legal team, who had also been spied on.

This week activists have been speaking out and organizing rallies in support of Assange, ahead of the whistleblower's 50th birthday on Saturday.