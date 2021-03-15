US Used Several Channels in Outreach to N. Korea to Avoid Escalation - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The United States in reaching out to North Korea went through several channels in order to reduce the risk of escalation, US State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier, the White House said the US had reached out to North Korea but received no response and underscored that diplomacy was a priority.

"To reduce the risk of escalation, we've reached out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York, and to date, we've not received any response from Pyongyang," Porter said. "This follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea, despite several attempts by the US to engage."