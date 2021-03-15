UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Used Several Channels In Outreach To N. Korea To Avoid Escalation - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

US Used Several Channels in Outreach to N. Korea to Avoid Escalation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The United States in reaching out to North Korea went through several channels in order to reduce the risk of escalation, US State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier, the White House said the US had reached out to North Korea but received no response and underscored that diplomacy was a priority.

"To reduce the risk of escalation, we've reached out to the North Korean government through several channels starting in mid-February, including in New York, and to date, we've not received any response from Pyongyang," Porter said. "This follows over a year without active dialogue with North Korea, despite several attempts by the US to engage."

Related Topics

White House Pyongyang New York United States North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

32 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

32 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

32 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

32 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

32 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.