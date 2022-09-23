UrduPoint.com

US Uses Nuclear Blackmail, Pushing Kiev To Move Hostilities To Russia - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The United States is not capable of negotiating and pushing Kiev to move hostilities to the Russian territory, while using nuclear blackmail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The US is not capable of negotiating in general and is pushing Kiev together with London and other NATO countries to move hostilities to our territory, trying to fight until the last Ukrainian to inflict what they call a 'strategic defeat' on Russia. Nuclear blackmail has also started to be used," Ryabkov said during a conference, marking 60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

The US deliberately lowered the nuclear threshold, thus, posing threat to Russia's nuclear security, the diplomat added.

At the same time, Ryabkov stated that Moscow is not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons, but warns of risk of interfering with the special military operation.

