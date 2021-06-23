UrduPoint.com
US Uses Speculations About Chinese Threat To Sell Weapons - Russia's GRU

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The United States makes attempts to sell its weapons and military equipment by using speculations about the Chinese and North Korean threats as a pretext, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Wednesday.

"At the same time, the White House is purposefully using the thesis about the growing Chinese and North Korean threats to push its partners to purchase products from the American military-industrial complex. Through the supply of weapons and military equipment, Washington is expanding the scale of regional influence," Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

