US Uses Visa Issuance as 'Filter' for Diplomats of Undesirable Countries - Polyanskiy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The United States uses the issuance of visas as a "filter" for diplomats of countries pursuing an independent policy, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have not yet received visas.

"Washington is openly using the issuance of visas as a 'filter' to prevent not only Russians from entering the UN platform, but representatives of a whole group of states whose 'guilt' lies only in the desire to pursue a sovereign and independent policy," Polyanskiy said.

Within the framework of the previous 76th session of the UN General Assembly, practically none of these meetings could do without "artificial difficulties created by the US authorities," Polyanskiy added.

According to him, many delegates were either denied visas or were given them so late that participation in the event lost its meaning.

Polyanskiy noted that, according to the UN Headquarters Agreement, the prompt issuance of visas to any persons traveling to events under the auspices of the world organization is a direct responsibility of the US as the host country.

"Thus, the actions of the US authorities in relation to the Russian delegates are a gross and obvious violation of the provisions of the Agreement, which, at the same time, are of a continuing, systemic and demonstrative nature," Polyanskiy said.