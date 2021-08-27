US Using Attack Helicopters With Good Imaging Systems To Defend Kabul Air Field - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States is using attack helicopters with good imaging systems to defend the Kabul airfield, US CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"We have AH-64 attack helicopters on the ground, they have good optical imaging systems," McKenzie told journalists when asked about the protection of the Kabul airfield.