US Using Deportation Flights to Repatriate Americans Overseas - Immigration Enforcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The United States will begin to use deportation flights to bring back Americans stranded in Central and South America, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"ICE will continue to work with the State Department to facilitate the safe return of US citizens on future removal flight returns from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in the press release. "These return operations have started to expand to other countries outside of the Northern Triangle, including Colombia and Nicaragua."

ICE said that on Friday it brought 124 US citizens back to the United States on the return flight of an aircraft that had flown to El Salvador to deport migrants.

ICE said that it screens migrants for signs of COVID-19 before they board the aircraft for their deportation.