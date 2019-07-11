US Utility Scale Battery Storage Capacity to Nearly Triple By 2023 - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Electricity available from battery storage units at US electric utilities is expected to provide up to 2,500 megawatts (MW) by 2023, nearly triple the amount available today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

"Operating utility-scale battery storage power capacity has more than quadrupled from the end of 2014 (214 MW) through March 2019 (899 MW)," EIA said in a press release. "Assuming currently planned additions are completed and no current operating capacity is retired, utility-scale battery storage power capacity could exceed 2,500 MW by 2023.

"

Pairing utility-scale battery storage with intermittent renewable resources, such as wind and solar, has become increasingly competitive compared with traditional generation options, the release said.

Of the 899 MW of installed operating battery storage reported by US states as of March 2019, California, Illinois and Texas account for a little less than half of that storage capacity, the release said.

A single megawatt can provide power to between 700 and 1,000 homes in the US, according to published reports.