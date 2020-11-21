US, Uzbekistan Elevate Bilateral Talks to Strategic Partner Level - Joint Statement

The United States and Uzbekistan have concluded annual bilateral talks with the agreement to elevate their format of talks to the level of Strategic Partner Dialogue, according to a joint statement that covered a wide range of fields of cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The United States and Uzbekistan have concluded annual bilateral talks with the agreement to elevate their format of talks to the level of Strategic Partner Dialogue, according to a joint statement that covered a wide range of fields of cooperation.

Led by Dean Thompson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, the talks came as part of a US push to expand its economic and political influence in Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

"The two sides announced the decision of their governments to elevate the annual U.S. - Uzbekistan bilateral consultations to a Strategic Partnership Dialogue.� Within this Dialogue, the United States and Uzbekistan intend to pursue closer cooperation across political, security, economic, and human dimensions," the joint statement read.

Thompson noted that US assistance for Tashkent was nearly $100 million in 2019, a " ten-fold increase from 2016.

The statement also committed $9 million to help Tashkent combat transnational crime by boosting rule-of-law and anti-corruption initiatives.

Uzbekistan emphasized its efforts to enhance regional interconnectivity in line with the US-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Trilateral Meeting held in May of this year. The two sides also reaffirmed interests in advancing multilateral cooperation with the other post-Soviet Central Asian states within the C5+1 framework, the statement read.

Kamilov met with US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad with whom they discussed Uzbekistan's role in establishing peace in Afghanistan and the status of the government-Taliban peace talks, according to a series of tweets from Khalilzad.

The special envoy added that the US side will soon announce high-level meetings of US, Pakistani, Afghan and Uzbek representatives.

The next annual bilateral talks between the US and Uzbekistan are scheduled for 2021 in Tashkent, the joint statement read.