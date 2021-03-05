US Vaccination Jabs Top 62Mln, 55% of Seniors Receive at Least 1 Shot - Task Force

More than 62 million Americans, including 55 percent of all seniors age 65 and above, have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, White House COVID-19 Task Force leader Jeff Zients said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) More than 62 million Americans, including 55 percent of all seniors age 65 and above, have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, White House COVID-19 Task Force leader Jeff Zients said on Friday.

"Six weeks ago only 8 percent of seniors, those most vulnerable to COVID had received a vaccination. Today nearly 55 percent of people age 65 or older have received at least one shot," Zeints said in a televised press briefing.

Zients added that with the more than 82 million shots the United States has vaccinated the population more than any other country and also opened or expanded more than 450 community vaccination sites.

Despite progress toward an administration goal of vaccinating everyone in the country by May, Zients emphasized the need to continue wearing masks, social distancing and other mitigation measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The CDC says, it's very clear that these interventions work and they save lives," Zients said.

Zients' admonition was repeated by others on the task force panel, including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.