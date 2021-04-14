UrduPoint.com
US Vaccination Target On Track Despite Pause On Johnson & Johnson Shots - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine will not impact President Joe Biden's target of administering at least 200 million doses to Americans by the end of April, White House COVID-19 Response Team Coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday.

"We don't expect any significant impact whatsoever in accelerating weekly vaccinations," Zients told a media briefing. "Even with the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have enough current supplies of Modena and Pfizer doses. Our goal is 200 million doses by the president's 100th day [in office], which is April 29th, and we're on track to meet or beat that goal."

The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on hold in the United States since Tuesday on the recommendation of the food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after at least six people reportedly experienced severe blood clots upon receiving the single-shot vaccine.

National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci urged Americans to view the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a pro-active move by the authorities to safeguard their health, rather than as a crisis in vaccine management.

"The fact that this was done would in my mind underscore and confirm how seriously we take safety, even though it's a very rare event," Fauci said. "So if anybody's got a doubt that they may not be taking safety very seriously, I think this is an affirmation that safety is a Primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC."

