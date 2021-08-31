US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convince 25% of Unvaccinated to Get Jabs - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) More than one-quarter of adults in the United States who have not received coronavirus vaccines said they would likely get jabbed if the vaccines are required to attend a concert or a sporting event, a Morning Consult poll said on Tuesday.

"In a Morning Consult survey conducted Aug. 21-25, more than 1 in 4 unvaccinated adults said they would likely get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it were required to attend a sporting event or concert," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, more than 10 percent said they'd "definitely" receive a shot to go to such an event, while an even greater share of unvaccinated adults said they could be convinced to get a vaccine in order to shop in a store (35 percent) or to send one's child to school (33 percent), the release said.

Among vaccinated adults, about 70 percent support vaccine mandates for indoor concerts and sporting events, the release added.

The poll of 2,200 US adults had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. The poll comes amid efforts by US public health officials to devise an effective strategy to convince more Americans to get COVID-19 jabs to address the more contagious Delta variant, according to the release.

Nearly three-fourths of American adults and 72.1 percent of the US population age 12 and over have received at least one jab of a vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest daily report.