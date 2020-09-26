UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vaccine Shows Strong Immune Response To Coronavirus In Clinical Trials - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Vaccine Shows Strong Immune Response to Coronavirus in Clinical Trials - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The US pharmaceutical and medical device company Johnson and Johnson has developed a vaccine that in the early trials showed a strong immune response to the novel coronavirus with a single dose, an interim report published on the medical website medRxiv revealed.

"The safety profile and immunogenicity after only a single dose are supportive for further clinical development of [vaccine] Ad26.COV2.S at a dose level of 5x1010 vp, as a potentially protective vaccine against COVID-19," the report said on Friday. "A single dose of Ad26.COV2.S elicited strong humoral responses in the vast majority of vaccine recipients.

"

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the fourth in the United States to enter the final phase of clinical trials.

President Donald Trump has promised that 100 million doses of a vaccine will be distributed throughout the United States by the end of the year. Trump said a vaccine could be available for distribution before the presidential election on November 3.

Many Democrats have accused Trump of trying to fast-track the vaccine approval process in order to get one delivered ahead of the November election.

Related Topics

Election Company Trump United States November Democrats Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

4 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

4 hours ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

3 hours ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.