US values its longstanding partnership with Pakistan: Spokesperson

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The United States Tuesday brushed asides renewed allegations of a "US conspiracy" that led to the overthrow of the previous Pakistani government, saying Washington valued its ties with Pakistan.

"These allegations are categorically false; you have heard me say this before," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reports at his daily news briefing.

Replying to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani tv channel, he said, "Pakistani politics are a matter for the Pakistani people to decide, and for them to pursue within the auspices of their own constitution and laws.

"The US values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, and we've always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests - and that remains unchanged," the spokesperson added.