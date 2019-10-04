US Vaping-Related Death Toll Hits 18, Lung Injuries to 1,080 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has climbed to eighteen while more than a thousand cases have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice.

"Eighteen deaths have been confirmed in 15 states," the agency said on Thursday.

As of October 1, the CDC said, some 1,080 lung injury cases related to vaping have been reported to the agency from 48 US states and one territory.

The agency said 80 percent of the patients, who all have reported a history of using vaping products, are under the age of 35 years old.

Only 16 percent of the patients are under 18 years old and 21 percent of the others are between 18 to 20 years old, the agency said.

The CDC has advised people to refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products, especially those containing THC.