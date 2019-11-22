US Vaping-Related Death Toll Hits 47, Lung Injuries Near 2,300 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States grew by five over the past week to 47, and nearly 2,300 cases of lung injuries have been reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice.

"As of November 20, 2019, 2,290 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury have been reported to CDC," the notice posted said on Thursday. "Forty-seven deaths have been confirmed in 25 states and the District of Columbia."

The median age of deceased patients was 53 years and ranged from 17 to 75 years, the CDC said.

"More deaths are under investigation," the agency added.

Of some 2,016 lung injury cases related to vaping, it said 95 percent involved people who were hospitalized.

Breaking down the data further on 1,905 patients identified by age and sex, the CDD said 68 percent were male. Age wise, 77 percent were under 35 years, with a median age of 24 years and age range from 13 to 78 years. Of the balance, 15 percent of patients were under 18; 38 percent were 18 to 24; 24 percent were 25 to 34; and 23 percent were 35 or older.

The CDC also updated its data on 1,184 patients found to have substances used in e-cigarette, or vaping, products in three months prior to the onset of illness symptoms.

This data has overlapping numbers.

About 83 percent reported using THC-containing products and another 35 percent reported exclusive use of THC-containing products. THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is one of at least 113 cannabinoids identified in cannabis.

Some 61 percent reported using nicotine-containing products while 13% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products. On THC-related product usage, 48 percent reported both THC- and nicotine-containing product use while 4 percent reported no THC- or nicotine-containing product use.

The CDC's update came after lawmakers opposed to President Donald Trump criticized him this week for his apparent walk-back on a planned ban on flavored e-cigarettes. CNBC reported on Wednesday that Trump has scheduled a meeting Friday with vaping industry executives and public health advocates to once again weigh a Federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes.