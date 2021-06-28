US, Vatican Committed to Promoting Shared Values, Tackling Global Humanitarian Crises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The United States and the Vatican will continue to cooperate on promoting shared values globally and assisting countries faced with humanitarian crises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"Enjoyed my conversation today with Holy See Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher. We emphasized continued cooperation on efforts to promote our shared values and address humanitarian crises around the world," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Blinken had a private audience with Pope Francis.

The US secretary of state has been staying in Italy since Sunday as part of his first European tour. Prior to Italy, he had visited France and Germany.